B.C. woman sues after 'unprovoked' police dog attack

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. A woman is alleging a dog attack at Grandview Elementary School in June 2022 was caused by negligence.

A Vancouver woman is suing the city after what she claims was an unprovoked attack by a police dog.

In a May 23 B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim, Erin Carlyle McLeod alleges she was sitting on the front steps of Grandview Elementary School on June 28, 2022 when, “without warning” she was attacked by the dog.

The claim asserts that during the “unprovoked attack” the dog clamped its jaws on her arm and dragged her down the steps to gravelled ground.

McLeod said she saw no one run past her and heard no police sirens or saw lights. She never heard anyone identify themselves as a police officer, according to the court documents.

The claim said the attack was caused by negligence of the officer controlling the dog.

It said McLeod suffered injuries to her arm and back as well as abrasions and has suffered sleep problems, post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression.

The suit names the City of Vancouver and a John/Jane Doe identified as a police officer as defendants.

McLeod is seeking multiple types of damages.

City of Vancouver spokesperson Phoenix Lam said the city cannot comment as the case is before the courts.

None of the claims have been proven in court.