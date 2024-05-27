70 commercial vehicles taken off the road in Lower Mainland enforcement blitz: Burnaby RCMP

Photo: Burnaby RCMP. Police at Kensington Avenue south of Lougheed Highway for a commercial vehicle enforcement blitz. (File Photo)

Out of 120 inspections, 70 commercial vehicles were taken off the road this month in a three-day enforcement blitz across the Lower Mainland.

That's 58 per cent of the trucks checked taken off the road for safety violations.

The Lower Mainland Commercial Vehicle Enforcement group held the checks in Burnaby, New West, Delta and Surrey from May 14 to 16 as part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's International Roadcheck event, according to a Burnaby RCMP press release.

The combined three-day enforcement effort resulted in:



120 inspections



70 commercial motor vehicles placed out of service



230 violations identified



69 violation tickets issued



"International Roadcheck is a high-profile enforcement initiative that allows us to not only promote the importance of commercial vehicle safety, but to also highlight our daily efforts in creating safer roads by identifying commercial vehicles that present hazards to road safety across the Lower Mainland," said Const. Kevin Connolly in the release.

Connolly, Burnaby RCMP's designated commercial vehicle inspector, said the numbers reflect a team effort by the agencies that make up the LMCVE group.

"We are committed to working together to create safer roads across the region through enforcement and education," Connolly added.

Lower Mainland Commercial Vehicle Enforcement group takes part in ‘International Roadcheck’ safety initiative







Details: https://t.co/CNE8dxix3T pic.twitter.com/JvcFZz6bZ4— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) May 24, 2024



