43 sick amid NÜTRL-branded tumbler recall

Photo: Health Canada The B.C.-based vodka seltzer manufacturer, N?TRL, distributed 33,000 tumblers with sulfuric and phosphoric acids trapped between the cups' walls.

At least 43 Canadians have fallen ill after tumblers branded by the B.C.-based vodka-drink manufacturer NÜTRL began leaking sulfuric and phosphoric acids trapped between the cups’ walls.

Health Canada issued a recall of the product last week after 33,000 tumblers were distributed to customers as a promotional gift alongside 12- or 15-packs of NÜTRL seltzers between April 29 and May 17, 2024.

“This solution may release when the tumbler is filled with liquid, posing a potential risk of serious injury,” said Health Canada in its recall.

By May 23, dozens of people had fallen ill with reports of headaches, nausea, cramping and abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Health Canada also warned that affected people may experience burning of the lips, tongue, throat, stomach, and other tissue damage.

NÜTRL, which opened its distillery in Delta, B.C., in 2013, said in a statement posted to its website that the recall began after the Chinese manufacturer, Suncope, contacted Health Canada warning of a defect.

The statement said the substance inside the walls of the tumblers is a chemical cleaning solution that may result in elevated levels of iron, chromium and nickel.

“Consumer safety is our top priority,” the statement reads.

For more information, Health Canada advises consumers can call 1-866-846-1778 or email [email protected].

People experiencing any symptoms related to the recall should seek medical attention.