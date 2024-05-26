Two people were killed in a plane crash near Squamish Friday

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

Police have confirmed the two occupants of a plane that crashed south of Squamish Friday were killed in the crash.

The RCMP were first notified of the small plane crash from a smartphone automatic notification, and on Saturday, officers were able to access the remote area on the west side of Howe Sound by air.

"Once on scene it was confirmed that sadly, the two occupants of the plane did not survive," RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Vanessa Munn said in a press release.

Sgt. Munn said police are working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this crash.

"The RCMP would like to thank Squamish Search and Rescue, Blackcomb Helicopters and several members of the public who were integral in locating and accessing the site of the crash," Sgt. Munn added.

ORIGINAL: 6 a.m.

Mounties are investigating a report of a plane crash in the remote backcountry near Squamish, B.C.

A statement from the RCMP says police were informed of an automatic crash notification from a smartphone on Friday evening.

The phone's location was traced to a remote area on the outskirts of Squamish, north of Vancouver.

Police say search and rescue teams and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre are working together as part of the investigation.

The statement says police are not yet able to confirm any details about the crash, including whether anyone was killed or injured, due to the challenges of accessing the remote site.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said they were aware of the crash and were working with the coroner's service and RCMP, but referred all questions to police.