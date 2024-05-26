Plane crash reported in the remote outskirts of Squamish, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press

Mounties are investigating a report of a plane crash in the remote backcountry near Squamish, B.C.

A statement from the RCMP says police were informed of an automatic crash notification from a smartphone on Friday evening.

The phone's location was traced to a remote area on the outskirts of Squamish, north of Vancouver.

Police say search and rescue teams and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre are working together as part of the investigation.

The statement says police are not yet able to confirm any details about the crash, including whether anyone was killed or injured, due to the challenges of accessing the remote site.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said they were aware of the crash and were working with the coroner's service and RCMP, but referred all questions to police.