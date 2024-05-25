Burnaby sportscaster Don Taylor is now a BC Sports Hall of Famer

Photo: BC Sports Hall of Fame Burnaby's Don Taylor (left), pictured with BC Lions legendary kicker Lui Passaglia, during the 2024 BC Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 16.

Don Taylor is officially in good company with B.C.'s sports legends of the past and present.

The Burnaby born-and-raised sportscaster was formally inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame in the media category alongside the rest of the 2024 class last Thursday, May 16.

The Hall of Champions ceremony took place at BC Place Stadium, where the hall of fame is housed.

"One of B.C.’s most popular and widely-respected sports broadcasters bringing British Columbians ‘up to date in the world of sports’ for over 40 years," an excerpt reads about Taylor's illustrious career.

"Known for his often hilarious delivery of sports highlights complete with impressions, catch phrases, and obscure sports trivia. From 1985-2000, he was widely considered the most popular on-air host of CKVU’s Sports Page, which was hugely influential across the province. Later he served as on-air host of Sportsnet Connected’s nightly highlights show in B.C. (2001-14). At the same time, served as a TEAM/TSN 1040 radio co-host alongside David Pratt, Barry Macdonald, and Bob Marjanovich (2003-21). Since 2021, he has co-hosted 'Donnie and Dhali: The Team,' the daily sports talk show on CHEK TV alongside Rick Dhaliwal."

This year's inductee in the Media category is @DonnieandDhali host @DonTaylor5! One of BC’s most widely respected broadcasters has been keeping British Columbians ‘up to date in the world of sports’ for over forty years including time with Sports Page, Sportsnet and TSN1040. pic.twitter.com/WLudTXwodH— BC Sports Hall of Fame (@BCSportsHall) May 17, 2024





Taylor joins a strong core of inductees alongside five athletes — including New West baseball great Justin Morneau and Victoria Olympian swimmer Ryan Cochrane — plus three builder-coaches, one team, one pioneer and the W.A.C. Bennett Award winner.

"Overwhelmed by the response from people regarding my induction into the BC Sports Hall of Fame," said Taylor in a social media post last October about the announcement.

"Thanks to everyone who reached out with congrats.

"I love my job. I have from day 1 in Dawson Creek. To feel that through the years was enough for me. But today took that feeling to another level."

Taylor was raised in North Burnaby and graduated from Alpha Secondary in 1977. He currently resides in Port Moody.

His supporters have praised his hall of fame induction, calling it "amazing" and "well deserved."

"Left Vancouver 20 years ago and guys like Donnie have kept me dialed in while abroad sports broadcasters have a huge impact. Donnie is one of the best ever," said one poster.

"Forever part of my childhood (and adulthood)," said another. "It was and still is such a privilege and blessing to have you in our market."

Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 452 individuals and 69 teams to its Hall of Champions, ensuring their legacies will continue to inspire future generations.