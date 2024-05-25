Squamish RCMP say plane crashed in 'remote' Howe Sound location on May 24

Photo: Squamish RCMP. RCMP say a plane crash occurred in Howe Sound on May 24 and emergency services are currently investigating the incident.

RCMP say a plane crash occurred in the Howe Sound region on Friday and emergency services are currently investigating the incident.

Insp. Robert Dykstra, officer in charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP, wrote in an email to The Squamish Chief that the Squamish RCMP were alerted by a crash notification near 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24.

“Yesterday at approximately 5:47 pm, the S2S RCMP Squamish Detachment received a smart phone automatic crash notification registered to a resident of the Sea to Sky,” wrote Dykstra.

“In following up, geolocation of the phone indicated a remote location between Ellesmere Creek and Potlatch Creek across the inlet from Furry Creek. This area was not immediately accessible by emergency services due to weather conditions and terrain requiring access only by helicopter.”

Dykstra said the initial investigation indicates the notification came from the pilot of a small plane believed to be carrying two people in total.

“Members of the S2S RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Service, RCMP Air Services and local Search and Rescue are currently en-route to the location to assess the situation. We understand this is an emotional time for the families of those involved and we are doing everything we can to arrive and do what is necessary to determine the status of the plane and the passengers,” he wrote.