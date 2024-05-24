Drama students using fake wooden rifle draws police to Vancouver school

Photo: Alanna Kelly. A short lockdown took place at Sir Charles Tupper Secondary over a drama prop on May 24, 2024.Â

A Vancouver school had a brief lockdown Friday morning after a prop being used by drama students caught the attention of a person walking by.

Vancouver police were contacted about three men with a "rifle-style" gun on school property at Sir Charles Tupper Secondary.

Jiana Chow, spokesperson for the Vancouver School Board, says a community member saw the wooden prop and mistook it for a real weapon.

“VPD was contacted and they implemented a lockdown as they should to ensure that everyone was safe,” says Chow.

Const. Tania Visintin says officers quickly determined that the three students were working on a project outside using a large stick.

"The incident de-escalated quickly and police spoke with the students and staff. The school is back to business as usual,” says Visintin.

The lockdown only lasted 10 minutes and no one was hurt.