VicPD releases video showing assault on youths downtown

Photo: VIA VICTORIA POLICE Suspects walking away after May 11 assault on Yates Street.

Victoria police have released surveillance footage and photos linked to a downtown assault on a youth involving pepper spray — two days after announcing stepped-up patrols in Esquimalt to deal with a spate of youth violence.

The downtown assault was reported to police about 12:30 a.m. on May 11.

Police were called to the 600-block of Yates Street and determined that two youths had been hit with pepper spray. One was also swarmed and shoved to the ground.

The video shows the youth being grabbed by the hand and taken down before three attackers kick the youth repeatedly.

Bystanders then run in to stop the assault and the suspects walk away.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area but no suspects were located.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who recognizes the suspects and from those who helped end the assault.

Call 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police said Wednesday officers will be doing more weekend patrols in Esquimalt after reports of assaults and pepper-spraying incidents involving youth on two successive weekends.

The spate began during the municipality’s Buccaneer Days and continued last weekend with two more cases of youths using pepper spray.