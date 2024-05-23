Prince Rupert port gets $150M boost for new export hub

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) is gearing up for a major expansion with a $150-million loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB).

The funding, announced Thursday (May 23), will kickstart the construction of CANXPORT, a new export logistics hub designed to boost capacity and efficiency for Canadian goods heading overseas.

Located near the existing Fairview Container Terminal, CANXPORT will focus on containerizing bulk commodities like agricultural products, forestry goods and plastic resins.

The facility will have an initial capacity of 400,000 20-foot equivalent units (containers) per year, with room for future expansion to handle even more cargo.

The PRPA awarded the primary contract for site development to an Indigenous joint venture that includes the Metlakatla First Nation, Lax Kw'alaams Band, Gitxaa?a Nation and IDL Projects Inc.

The Metlakatla and Lax Kw'alaams are also majority owners of Gat Leedm Logistics, the largest provider of truck drayage services within the port.

CANXPORT is expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2026. Funding for Phase 2, which will focus on building the transloading facility and container storage yard, is expected to be approved later this year.