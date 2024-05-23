Environment Canada warns of severe thunderstorms in Southern Interior

Photo: File photo

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of B.C.'s Southern Interior Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says “conditions are favourable” for the development of thunderstorms in the Boundary and Kootenay regions of the province. The watch covers as far west as Beaverdell, east to Sparwood and Elkford.

As a result, residents of those areas may see lightning, strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain Thursday.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada says.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The severe thunderstorm watch comes after thunder and lightning hit the Central Okanagan area Wednesday night, which brought significant rain across the region.