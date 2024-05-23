RCMP say, 'heartless thief' stole seniors e-bike

Photo: Grand Forks RCMP 96-year-old Grand Forks senior had e-bike stolen.

A 96-year-old Grand Forks man is having a hard time getting around after his e-bike was stolen.

Grand Forks RCMP is investigating after a $3000 e-bike was stolen from the seniors Silver Kettle Village in the 2300 block of 72nd Avenue in Grand Forks.

RCMP believe the e-bike was taken late Saturday night, May 18th or early Sunday morning. The bike was locked at the front entrance of the building in the bike rack. The thief cut the lock and damaged the bike rack in order to make off with the e-bike.

"It's disturbing on so many levels that someone would knowingly enter a senior community living residence and deprive a senior of his mode of transportation. Mr. Trainor lost more than his bike, he lost his mobility and some measure of trust," says Grand Forks Detachment Commander Sergeant Darryl Peppler.

Grand Forks RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a red Giant Momentum E-Plus e-bike.

"If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact the Grand Forks RCMP at 250 442 8288 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477," says Sgt. Peppler.

Grand Forks RCMP Victim Services is supporting Mr. Trainor.