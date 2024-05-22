Burnaby's Christine Sinclair immortalized as Barbie doll

Photo: Christine Sinclair/Instagram Burnaby sports legend Christine Sinclair high-fives her "mini-me" as she was one of nine world-class athletes to be recently made into a Barbie for the doll's 65th anniversary.

This Barbie is a Burnaby sports icon.

Christine Sinclair was chosen as one of nine female athletes from around the world to be turned into a Barbie doll as part of the famous brand's 65th anniversary.

The role-model doll shows the greatest of all time in her Canadian national women's soccer team kit — red jersey, black shorts, black socks and a maple leaf captain's armband — as well as a gold medal around her neck, commemorating the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics victory.

"As an athlete, it was never a thought in my wildest dreams that I'd be immortalized with an iconic doll," said Sinclair, 40, in a news release.

"I am so honoured to be recognized as a Barbie Role Model during Barbie's 65th anniversary celebrations alongside so many incredible people around the world. The significance of this aligns with my hope of inspiring young girls to never give up on the sport they love or anything they might want to achieve. I truly believe that by sharing the stories of women in sports, we can pave the way for future generations of athletes."

Barbie Sinc on our 2024 bingo card ?#BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/W8wtMjTOWb— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) May 22, 2024





Sinclair's latest honour adds to a long-list of career and life highlights for the Burnaby South Secondary alumna.

She's the greatest goal-scorer of all time with 190 in 327 caps with Canada's national women's team since 2000; has three Olympic medals, including gold from Tokyo 2020; the Northern Star Award (2012, Canada's Athlete of the Year); a spot on Canada's Walk of Fame (2013); inductions to the Order of Canada and B.C. (2017 and 2022); and three club titles with Portland Thorns FC (2013, 2017 and 2022).

Sinclair played in six FIFA Women's World Cups before officially walking off the international pitch for the last time in Vancouver last December in a friendly against Australia.

On Jan. 22, she signed a one-year deal with Portland for what could be her final season of professional soccer.

To date, the Thorns are 6-3-1 through 10 games in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Sinclair has played in nine of the matches and scored two goals on eight shots.

Mattel, Inc., Barbie's parent company, also included the following athletes with its one-of-a-kind Barbie collection:



Venus Williams (USA, tennis)



Mary Fowler (Australia, soccer)



Estelle Mossely (France, boxing)



Alexa Moreno (Mexico, gymnastics)



Rebecca Andrade (Brazil, gymnastics)



Susan Rodriguez (Spain, paratriathlon)



Frederica Pellegrini (Italy, swimming)



Ewa Swoboda (Poland, track and field)



"By recognizing athletes that have broken barriers for women in sports, Barbie hopes to help amplify the voices of women in sports to commemorate their accomplishments on and off the field," a company statement said.

"The Barbie brand remains committed to empowering girls to pursue their interest in sports, encouraging their continued beliefs in their limitless possibilities by honouring nine trailblazing women athletes around the world with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness to celebrate the barriers they have broken for women in their respective fields."



