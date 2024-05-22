Kootenay-Boundary man on upcoming survival reality show

Photo: RDKB

A Regional District of Kootenay Boundary staffer is going to show off his survival skills on an upcoming reality TV show.

Peter Albano, the RDKB's records management coordinator, is a contestant on the newest season of History Channel's series "Alone," chronicling participants in extreme environments trying to build shelter, forage and survive using minimal tools.

In a social media post Wednesday, the RDKB announced Albano will appear on the show, which was filmed north of the Arctic Circle. Participants self-document their experiences, negating the need for camera crews.

"We have to admit, we haven't seen much of Peter's survivalist skills in action around the office. No foraging for coffee beans in the break room, no building shelters out of file folders, and not one campfire started with a stapler," the RDKB post reads.

"As you would expect, Peter's keeping the results secret, so we're all supporting him by not asking any questions about the outcome!"

The series premieres on June 13, and will see Albano competing against nine others for the top prize of $500,000.

"Whichever way it goes, we're proud of you Peter!"