Body of missing rafter found near Prince George Tuesday

Photo: Prince George Search and Rescue

The body of a missing river rafter was found near Prince George Tuesday, a day after the man went missing.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP said the man was reported overdue on Monday after he went rafting on the Willow River, prompting the widespread search.

After a full day of searching by Prince George RCMP officers and 18 Prince George Search and Rescue volunteers, which included the use of an RCMP helicopter, the man's body was located at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“Prince George RCMP would like to thank all of the agencies and Search and Rescue volunteers that were involved in this search and the subsequent recovery of the missing rafter,” Cpl. Cooper said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”