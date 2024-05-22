236671
236366
BC  

Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels

Feds lend BC Ferries $75M

The Canadian Press - | Story: 488719

Canada Infrastructure Bank is lending $75 million to British Columbia's ferry service to help buy four zero-emission vessels and install electric charging infrastructure.

A statement from the federal Crown corporation says it has closed a deal with BC Ferry Services as the company expands the electrification of its fleet.

It says terminal upgrades are to be completed by 2027 and the battery electric ferries will be used on small-volume and shorter routes.

The federal agency says it's part of BC Ferry Services' plan to replace its existing fleet with quieter and more environmentally friendly vessels.

It says the vessels are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 9,000 tonnes each year, and existing diesel-hybrid vessels will be transferred to other routes to replace ferries that have reached the end of their operating life.

Six hybrid electric Island class ferries have come online over the last two years and the BC Ferries website says the vessels are fitted with technology that "bridges the gap" until shore-charging infrastructure becomes available.

Canada Infrastructure Bank says the loan will cover the higher upfront costs of the four ferries compared with diesel, including the necessary charging infrastructure.

It says loan repayment will come from passenger fares and retail revenues.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment

DIPSOMANIAC

So, Canada Infrastructure Bank is lending $75 million to British Columbia's ferry service meaning the taxpayers are lending money to a Crown Corporation for upgrades to their fleet which was founded through tax payer dollars. Then they will turn around and say that "It says loan repayment will come from passenger fares and retail revenues" so in essence you will be charged more to use this tax funded and tax subsidized corporation.

Huh, makes no sense to me but it's all under the veil of climate change so it has to be good.

707

Go on tell us more about " bridging the gap"

This is worse than the fast fairy fiasco. So when it was decided to purchase these vessels that NEED to be charged, no one in the meeting brought up the fact this would be. Major undertaking ??
And we would then need to spend more money on temporary solutions . That is DIESEL generators. What are the qualifications of the individuals making these decisions? This is what you get when there is no accountability. I could go on but I wont


More BC News

237742