Snow falls again on Southern Interior highway passes

Snow not done yet

Drivers are again encountering fresh snow on highway mountain passes in the Southern Interior.

DriveBC webcams show wet snow covering the shoulders and some lanes on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 through Allison Pass and on a few section of the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Hope.

Environment Canada highway weather alerts remain in effect for the Coquihalla, Connector and Highway 3. It says accumulations of up to 4 centimetres are possible, with up to 5 cm on 97C and through Kootenay Pass.

As temperatures warm the snow is expected to turn to rain later today.

