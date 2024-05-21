Human-caused wildfire near Harrison Lake at 8.2 hectares

Photo: BCWS Bear Creek wildfire is 'under control' as of May 21 2024.

A human-caused wildfire burning near Harrison Lake is under control and BC Wildfire Service crews are conducting perimeter checks.

The Bear Creek wildfire is estimated at 8.2 hectares in size and was first discovered on May 14 near Harrison Lake Forest Service Road.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Sam Bellion says crews are in the mop-up phase.

“We do still have resources assigned as they’re doing mop up and perimeter checks on this fire,” Bellion said. “It hasn’t yet been called out.”

Aerial photographs taken from the area on May 16 show a smouldering hillside with smoke billowing from the area and what appears to be a torched vehicle nearby.

If you see a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, immediately call 1-800-663-5555 or text *5555.