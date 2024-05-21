Highway alerts extended until Wednesday, more snow forecast

Photo: DriveBC webcam Heavy snow fell on parts of the Coquihalla Highway early on the morning of May 17, 2024.

The May long weekend might be behind us, but the prospect of snow on mountain highway passes remains.

Environment Canada has issued Highway alerts for several routes, including the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merrit, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 over Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton and over the Kootenay Pass.

The forecast calls for 2-4 centimetres of snow on the routes between tonight and Wednesday morning, with locally higher amounts possible.

Environment Canada says an upper trough of low pressure will bring a cooler airmass to the Southern Interior over the next couple of days.

“Snow levels will drop below the passes for most high elevation travellers routes tonight and snowfall can be expected through Wednesday morning. Snow level is forecast to rise above the mountain passes Wednesday afternoon.”

Make sure to check DriveBC road conditions before setting out and be prepared to rapidly changing weather conditions.