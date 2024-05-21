Four Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court today

Photo: The Canadian Press Members of Sikh community hold a protest against the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar will all appear in court today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Muhammad Sajjad

Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court today.

Twenty-two-year-old Amandeep Singh appeared via video link for his first appearance in a Surrey, B.C., court last week, and the matter has been put forward to today.

Singh was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder earlier this month while he was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges.

Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh and Karanpreet Singh, who already face the same charges following their arrests in Edmonton, are also scheduled to be in a Surrey courtroom today.

Nijjar was a key organizer for overseas voting on an independent Sikh state in India, and was gunned down in the parking lot of the Surrey temple where he was president in June 2023.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said credible intelligence linked Nijjar's death to Indian government involvement, but India has denied being involved in the case.