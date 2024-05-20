BC RCMP issue Canada-wide warrant for man wanted in connection to a triple murder in the 90's

Photo: RCMP

BC RCMP has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a triple homicide that took place back in the 90's.

RCMP have offered a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Kevin Louis Vermette, who is believed to be responsible for the July 12, 1997, triple murder of three young adults, which occurred in the northern community of Kitimat, British Columbia Canada.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward after an arrest is made.

Vermette is now 70-years-old and police believe his appearance has changed significantly. He is described as:

Caucasian male

70 years old

Brown Hair

Blue eyes

161 lbs (73 kg)

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

Tattoos of a cat on upper right arm with Lucky inscribed below and a coyote and moon and a dagger through a red rose on the left arm.

Wears glasses

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kitimat RCMP at (250) 632-7111.