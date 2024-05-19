Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes lost in B.C. wildfire

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters working the Parker Lake wildfire, designated G90267 by the B.C. Wildfire Service, are seen in a staging area along Highway 97 looking south with a water bladder and fire hose set up among charred grassland in a May 15, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service,

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says four homes have been lost in a wildfire that forced the evacuation of Fort Nelson more than a week ago.

In an update posted late Saturday, the municipality says forecasted rain has provided "a window for progress," but problematic drought conditions remain.

It says fire crews have placed "structural protection measures" on 200 homes in Fort Nelson, and crews are being aided by both helicopters and heavy equipment.

The municipality says the Patry Creek wildfire to the north of the town doesn't pose an immediate threat, but warns the situation could change rapidly in the event of strong northerly winds.

It says both Highway 97 and Highway 77 remain closed due to wildfires, but residents are now allowed to apply for permits which allow people to re-enter the town if they need to feed livestock or maintain critical infrastructure.

The update says emergency personnel are preparing a re-entry plan, which includes allowing grocery store operators and medical staff to return to Fort Nelson before residents are fully allowed back in the community.