Environment Canada highway snow warning has been extended through Sunday morning

Photo: DriveBC

A snowfall warning for several Interior highways will remain in place until at least Sunday morning.

Environment Canada issued travel warnings for the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass and Kootenay Pass highways because snowfall amounts of two to five centimetres or more are possible.

“Transportation routes may be impacted. Travellers should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions,” the warning on the Environment Canada website says.

A cold and unstable airmass is currently above the BC Interior and periodic snow showers can be expected for some high-elevation routes.

Environment Canada reminds motorists that weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

The snow warning was first issued Wednesday and was expected to be lifted Saturday morning, but has been extended to Sunday morning.

As of 10:15 a.m., the DriveBC Coquihalla Summit web cam shows conditions are wet, but free of snow.