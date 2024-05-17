Vancouver Canucks fan celebrations in Delta don't come cheap

Photo: Sandor Gyarmati photo. Members of the DPD getting ready for a big turnout after a recent Vancouver Canucks playoff victory.

The city’s Vancouver Canucks playoffs viewing parties outside the North Delta Recreation Centre have gone well and without problems, but the large unsanctioned post-game fan celebrations at the Surrey-Delta border have prompted an intersection road closure the past three games.

That’s what Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord told the police board this week during an update on the playoff gatherings hosted by the city, noting other cities including Vancouver have also begun hosting various viewing events to spread out fan gatherings for better safety.

The police overtime costs for the first five games in Delta was approximately $33,000, said Dubord.

As far as the big post-game celebrations at the intersection of Scott Road and 72 Avenue when the Canucks win a game, the Delta Police Department (DPD) and the Surrey RCMP have teamed up to enhance police patrols and enforcement.

While the primary focus of officers will be safety, officers will enforce the Motor Vehicle Act and Regulations, liquor and cannabis control laws, and the Criminal Code.

Following the Canucks Game 6 won this Thursday, the DPD issued a reminder to people to act safely, issuing a photo on social media of a man hanging onto the outside of a vehicle travelling through the intersection.

Two of the common offenses seen are no seat belts and stunting/revving engines, the DPD noted, adding that, to date, they have followed up with enforcement on roughly 20 drivers where violations have been observed.

“If we aren’t able to stop you during the incident, you can expect a follow-up visit to your home where we will be taking some enforcement action. Stay safe and go Canucks,” the DPD added.

Meanwhile, a recent City of Delta staff report to council noted that costs associated with screen and audio rentals, communications and branding materials, security and traffic control personnel have totalled approximately $10,000 per game.

The report also said there is an opportunity to include an additional viewing location in South Delta.

“Staff are currently working with Delta Police and other city departments to identify a suitable location to host a second community watch party in South Delta. Given the staff and financial resources required to host a second concurrent watch party, it is recommended that this additional site be considered only should the Canucks advance to round three of the playoffs,” the report explains.

However, council agreed that a location in South Delta will only be considered and, at this point, is not a sure thing due to the potential that a suitable location may not be found as well as possible higher costs.