Man convicted in Burnaby sex assault on ex-Grade 9 girlfriend to live in Surrey on peace bond

Photo: Surrey RCMP. is warning the public that convicted sex offender Ezaz Razak, 29, is living in their community.

A 29-year-old man who choked, robbed and raped a sex worker at a Vancouver park and then raped his Grade 9 girlfriend years after she broke up with him has completed his federal prison sentence and will soon be living in Surrey, according to police.

Surrey RCMP published a notice Friday, saying Ezaz Razak will be released into the community on an peace bond.

The notice said Razak "represents a serious and imminent risk to vulnerable women and intimate partners."

Razak was found guilty in May 2019 of sexual assault, assault, uttering threats and unlawful confinement for incidents involving his former girlfriend.

Razak was also found guilty of breaching bail conditions imposed on him after a violent sexual assault of a Vancouver sex worker just 10 weeks earlier.

(He would eventually be sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for the Vancouver attack.)

His ex-girlfriend, identified in court only as V.N., told the court she had broken up with Razak after a relationship in Grade 9 because it was "not good," and Razak was rude, mean and once slapped her across the face.

She said he had been "psychotic" in response to the breakup and had not left her alone since.

On Nov. 18, 2017 – years after they had broken up – she said Razak showed up at her house at 5 a.m., intoxicated and screaming her name.

Not wanting him to wake her parents, she called him a taxi and went down to him.

He ended up shoving her into her own car, twisting her wrist, telling her to drive, screaming threats at her and eventually raping her in the car outside his Burnaby residence.

V.N. managed to get help by calling 911 and then hanging up while she was still in the car with Razak.

When the dispatcher called her back, she told Razak it was her boss and she had to take the call. Giving only yes or no answers, she then communicated the situation to the dispatcher.

When police arrived, she ran from the car.

Razak got out after her with his pants around his ankles and his buttocks showing.

At trial, Razak denied sexually assaulting V.N., but B.C. provincial court Judge Nancy Phillips rejected his evidence as "misleading and contrived" and described his testimony as "highly idealized, lacking in detail, inconsistent and incapable of belief."

In October 2019, she handed him a three-year prison sentenced, minus time served.

Phillips said Razak's prospects of rehabilitation were an "open question" since he denied sexually assaulting the two women.

She also noted Razak displayed a "profound lack of insight" when asked by a psychologist how he would prevent getting into similar situations in the future.

Surrey RCMP described Razak as 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and short dark brown hair.

Under the peace bond, he is not allowed to consume or possess alcohol or drugs except with a prescription and he must abide by a 10 p.m.-to-5:30 a.m. curfew seven days a week.

"Ezaz Razak will be subject to monitoring in order to ensure compliance with his conditions," stated the release.

Anyone who sees or knows of Razak violating any of his conditions is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.