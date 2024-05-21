Suspicious vehicle report leads to police search, arrest on Coquihalla Highway

Photo: Castanet

One person was arrested Friday after reports of a suspicious vehicle travelling through the Fraser Valley led Mounties to search an area near the Great Bear Snowshed on the Coquihalla Highway.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, RCMP Sgt. Mike Sargent said police are working to confirm whether the vehicle was stolen.

Sargent said just before 9 a.m. Friday, officers in Hope were alerted to a suspicious vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 1 east of Bridal Falls.

He said police located the vehicle in Hope but were not able to stop it.

“A short time later, the Hope RCMP received multiple reports of a vehicle stopped on the Coquihalla Highway in the area of the Great Bear Snowshed,” Sargent said.

“The reports also indicated that at least one occupant was seen running from the vehicle after it stopped.”

Sargent said multiple officers, including a police dog service member, arrived to search for anyone who might be associated with the vehicle.

“A woman who was later identified as the passenger in the vehicle was located and taken into custody,” he said.

Sargent said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.