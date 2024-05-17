It is prime wood tick season and Interior Health is offering tips on how to deal with the blood suckers

Those heading to the backcountry this long weekend might want to be wary of unwanted guests.

It's tick season in the province, and Interior Health is reminding people to take precautions to avoid being a victim of the tiny blood suckers.

Ticks are small bugs that bite and feed on the blood of humans and animals and can sometimes transmit disease, but there are precautions people can take to prevent illnesses that may be transmitted from tick bites.

"There are easy things you can do to protect yourself from ticks, such as covering up before you head outdoors and checking for ticks when returning from a walk, hike or bike ride," says Dr. Fatemeh Sabet, Interior Health medical health officer.

“Most tick bites do not result in illness. However, any bite from a tick should be cleaned because infection can occur whenever there is a break in the skin.”

Ticks also have toxins that can cause temporary muscle weakness and paralysis if they are attached for several days — especially in children or seniors — but the symptoms fade once the tick is removed from the skin.

The signs of many tick-borne infections are similar and include fever, headache, muscle pain and rash.

One of the most important ways to reduce the risk of tick illnesses is to do a skin check on yourself and your children after being outdoors. As well, follow these additional precautions:

Walk on cleared trails when in tall grass or wooded areas

Wear a hat, long sleeves, pants and light-coloured clothing

Tuck pant legs into socks or boots

Apply insect repellent containing DEET on uncovered skin

Carefully check clothing and scalp (covered or not) when leaving an area where ticks may live

Regularly check household pets for ticks

If you find a tick on yourself, a family member or pet, wear gloves when removing it and be careful not to crush the tick as this could cause it to inject its stomach contents into your skin.

Other tips to remove ticks safely include:

Use needle-nose tweezers to gently grasp the tick close to the skin

Without squeezing, pull the tick straight out

After removal, clean the area with soap and water

If you find a tick, check very carefully for others

A free photo-based identification platform called eTick can identify the species of tick quickly and accurately.

Information is then provided about whether a bite could lead to a tick-borne disease and if any further steps are needed. The submission process takes less than a few minutes and results are known within two days.