Man seriously injured by grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday

Photo: Unsplash - file

A man was seriously injured by a grizzly bear in the East Kootenays Thursday afternoon.

A 36-year-old man and his father were tracking a separate bear using dogs on a steep mountain side just south of Elkford, when they were attacked by an adult grizzly. The 36-year-old man suffered extensive injuries during the attack, including multiple broke bones and lacerations to his body.

According to an RCMP press release, the man was able to shoot the grizzly with his firearm causing the bear to run away. The victim's father then called for help at about 3 p.m.

Emergency crews – including the Elkford Fire Department, BC Ambulance, RCMP, Conservation officers and local SAR teams – responded to the scene.

After the injured man was moved about 200 metres off the steep slope, search and rescue crews were able to use a helicopter long line lift to bring him to Highway 43. The highway was closed temporarily to allow the air ambulance to land on the road, and the man was then transferred to a nearby helipad in Elkford.

From there, STARS air ambulance was waiting to take him to Calgary Foothills Hospital. He was in stable condition leaving the scene.

Conservation officers were then sent up the mountain side to find the grizzly. Just after 9 p.m., the officers found the deceased bear, having died from its injuries near the scene of the attack

“Elk Valley Regional RCMP wish to express their appreciation for the hard working people and volunteers who responded and worked together to bring the injured man down the mountain,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.