Coroner's inquest will investigate death of UVic student who died from drug overdose, says premier

Photo: VIA FAMILY Sidney McIntyre-Starko with her beloved dog Lucy.

There will be a coroner’s inquest into the death of UVic student Sidney McIntyre-Starko who went into cardiac arrest following fentanyl poisoning in a UVic dorm room in January, Premier David Eby said Thursday.

“The solicitor general will be directing a coroner’s inquest,” Eby said.

The final question period of the legislative session was dominated by a story about the first-year UVic student and her parents’ fight for answers, as told by Vancouver Sun reporter Lori Culbert.

Sidney McIntyre-Starko, an 18-year-old science student, should have survived if she had received timely interventions from university security, 911 dispatchers or bystanders, say her parents. Instead the UVic student died in hospital on Jan. 29; many of her organs were donated to save others.

“Our daughter’s death was completely preventable,” the parents said in a letter to the premier. “Systemic failures by both the province of B.C. and the University of Victoria led directly to Sidney’s untimely death.”

The point of the coroner’s inquest, said Eby, will be to get answers for Sidney’s family, for British Columbians, and for government. “To make sure that we’re doing all we can to prevent every death that we can in this terrible toxic drug crisis that has taken so many lives and damaged so many families.”

Necessary policy changes will be put in place to prevent similar deaths, he said.

Eby called the teen’s death “absolutely horrific” and the timeline of events as reconstructed by her family is “profoundly disturbing.”

The premier said the government is reaching out to university presidents across the province to make sure that they are doing all they can on their campuses around these issues and that all have the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

BC United leader Kevin Falcon asked the premier “how many more young lives will be lost before this government recognizes that his government’s approach to this drug crisis is tragically failing and that dramatic changes are necessary and urgently needed to protect our youth?”

Falcon called the NDP government’s response to the overdose crisis a patchwork of half-measures and fatal inconsistencies.

“Some campuses have accessible naloxone, while others restrict access to business hours — a life-saving measure that is impeded by bureaucracy,” said Falcon.

The Opposition leader supported the parents’ demands for mandatory CPR and naloxone training for high school and university students; free and widely available nasal naloxone; and improved emergency protocols on campus

Falcon said more education for young people is needed “so they understand that all drugs are dangerous, and drugs can be fatal.”

The premier said he’s stood in the legislature numerous times to explain the government’s twin goals: to keep people alive and to support them in recovery while also ensuring safe communities during the toxic drug overdose crisis.

Last year alone, 2,511 people or about seven people a day, died of toxic drug poisonings and more than 14,000 have died since the crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2016.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said government is working across the post-secondary system, health authorities and public health to ensure appropriate procedures and training are in place.

The province’s ongoing education campaign is “telling youth that the illicit drug supply is poison,” said Whiteside.