Late spring snow on the Coquihalla Highway, weather alerts continue

Photo: DriveBC webcam Heavy snow was falling at Mine Creek along the Coquihalla Highway early Friday morning.

Snow was falling early this morning on the Coquihalla Highway.

DriveBC webcams show significant snowfall from Larson Hill to Great Bear Snowshed.

There is also a fresh dusting on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector. Traffic cameras show some accumulations on the shoulders of the road from Brenda Mines to past Elkhart.

Environment Canada issued highway alerts earlier this week warning of late spring snowfall over high mountain passes along the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 through Allison Pass.

So far, DriveBC webcams show only stretches of wet pavement on the Hope-Princeton section of Highway 3.

The weather alerts say snow could continue to fall on Southern Interior mountain highways until Saturday morning. Environment Canada is predicting 2-5 centimetres with higher amounts possible in some areas.