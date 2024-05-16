Same alleged B.C. drug house busted repeatedly

Photo: Brendan Kergin "We will continue to address these offenders with the highest level of service and will reinforce that they are not welcome conducting this business in the Creston Valley," said police.

Alleged B.C. drug dealers busted by RCMP reportedly returned to what they were doing and were raided twice more, police say.

Creston RCMP reported they executed a “high-risk” search warrant on May 14 at a known residence in the East Kootenay town.

Officers arrested two people from inside the residence, who were later released pending further investigation.

Police located over 500 grams of illicit drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officers also located a firearm, cash and packing consistent with drug trafficking.

Evidence of alleged offences will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges.

Officers had already been at the residence and at two other locations as they carried out search warrants Dec. 20 through Jan 1.

The RCMP said officers in that instance were authorized to search the properties for a variety of items including firearms, prohibited weapons, illicit drugs, evidence of drug trafficking and stolen property.

“Multiple arrests were made as a result of this project, with many of the subjects facing numerous potential charges once all investigative reporting has been reviewed by the public prosecution service,” police said.

We will continue to address these offenders with the highest level of service and will reinforce that they are not welcome conducting this business in the Creston Valley, Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said.

Police were again at the residence Feb. 10 to investigate suspected drug trafficking. The occupants were arrested.

“The search yielded significant amounts of illicit drugs, cash and evidence related to drug trafficking,” RCMP said, noting the suspects are facing potential charges.