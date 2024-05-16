Violent assault on SkyTrain attendant in New West nets 10-year jail sentence

Photo: The Canadian Press

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a violent assault on a SkyTrain attendant.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police reports that the sentence is connected to an assault on a SkyTrain attendant at the Braid SkyTrain station on July 5, 2021. Transit Police say a suspect assaulted a SkyTrain attendant at Braid station as she was leaving a room in the station, shoving her back inside and violently attacking her.

“She was able to fight him off while calling for help and eventually escaped the room,” said a Transit Police news release.

According to the news release, Transit Police arrested a suspect at the scene, and he has remained in custody until his May 2, 2024 court date, when he was found guilty of one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of forcible confinement.

Howard Geddes Skelding, 29, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“We commend the SkyTrain attendant for her strength and tenacity in fighting off her attacker in the midst of a horrific situation, and for the bravery she showed by facing him in court,” said Const. Amanda Steed of the Transit Police. “We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to Crown counsel for their hard work on this file, which led to securing a meaningful sentence.”

Steed said the attendant sustained a laceration and various soft tissue injuries during the assault. She said Transit Police officers recently spoke with the attendant and reported that she is doing well.

“It has been almost three years since the incident happened, so physically she may have healed, but something like this is very traumatic emotionally,” Steed said in an email to the Record. “At the time of the incident, and ongoing, = she has received support though many different avenues including Victim Services, her employer (TransLink), our General Investigation Unit, and most importantly, her family.”

Transit Police ask members of the public to call 604-515-8300 or text 87.77.77 if they are concerned about the safety of anyone on transit, including staff members. In emergencies, people should always call 911.