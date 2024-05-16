Two men found dead in Surrey home sparks homicide investigation

Photo: @surreyrcmp/Twitter Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line.

Surrey Mounties say they have called in homicide investigators after discovering the bodies of two men inside a Newton neighbourhood residence.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called by Surrey RCMP to the home on May 15 after police officers were called at 9:21 p.m. to conduct a check on the occupants of a residence in the 6100-block of 151 Street.

“Police attended to find the residence insecure, and located two deceased men inside,” said Surrey RCMP in a short statement May 16.

“The two men were known to each other and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time. There is no risk to the public and this is an isolated incident. Surrey RCMP will be supporting IHIT with their investigation into this matter.

“If you have any information about this incident, please call IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].”