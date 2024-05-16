Greenwood fire under investigation, as the city urges residents to be ready ahead of wildfire season

Photo: Boundary Heritage

Investigation is still underway into the cause of a fire in Greenwood, B.C. that destroyed several structures last week.

On May 10, fire crew members from Greenwood and nearby Midway responded to St. Jude's Anglican Church around 2:45 in the morning, to find it fully engulfed.

It had spread to an adjacent house and historical elementary school as well. Grand Forks crews later joined the response.

"The fire had taken hold on the old school building and was under construction with the interior wood framing exposed. This allowed the fire to move rapidly through the mostly empty building and was unsafe to conduct interior operations," reads a fire department press release issued after the fire.

"Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to additional structures. Three structures, the church, the school, one garage, and one residence are complete losses with minor heat damage to three additional homes."

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the City of Greenwood is taking time to remind residents about fire safety.

"In light of the past fire and in preparation for the upcoming fire season, it is a good idea for each household to develop your own Emergency Ready Plan," the city shared on social media Wednesday.

"The Government of British Columbia has developed an easy to use online tool for you to create your own plan," which can be found online here.