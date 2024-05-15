Police in Kootenays searching for suspect's truck after arrest

Photo: RCMP

Police in the Kootenays say they have arrested a suspect after a nearly week-long search, but are still looking for the man’s truck.

Elk Valley RCMP announced last week they were searching for a vehicle after reports of a disturbance involving a weapon near Baynes Lake.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man, has been arrested and held until his court date on May 28, RCMP said Wednesday.

The vehicle he was alleged to have used has not been found.

“Investigators are hoping a member of the public may come across it and call Police,” explains Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Given the extend of damage it sustained, it will stick out.”

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model dark grey Ford F-150, with a headache rack, camouflage along the sides, and heavy damage to the windshield and front-end.