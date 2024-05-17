ICBC, police asks drivers to slow down this May Long weekend

Photo: Daniel Schafer

May Long Weekend is the kickoff to the summer season for many, and with it, comes a lot of travel as thousands of campers across B.C. head out into the forest to enjoy the extra day off.

ICBC and BC Highway Patrol are asking drivers to give themselves plenty of travel time and to drive at safe speeds to keep everyone on the road safe as well as to prevent crashes.

According to ICBC data, over the course of Victoria Day long weekend, on average, three people are killed and 455 people are injured in crashes in the province.

Speeding and distracted driving have been the found to be the top contributing factors in these crashes.

ICBC says police will be focused on catching speeders between Friday and Monday and that targeted enforcement is a part of their month of May campaign.

"Drive safe and sober this summer season. This May long weekend and through the summer months, BC Highway Patrol will be conducting enhanced impaired driving enforcement. This will include impaired driving check-stops and we’ll be looking for aggressive and dangerous drivers," said the BC Highway Patrol in a news release.

"Please be mindful of other road users, pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles. Everyone deserves a safe experience when driving. Please take your time, be patient and remember not everyone has the same driving experience or ability."

Over the May Long Weekend, an average of 60 people in the Southern Interior are injured across a total of 260 crashes.