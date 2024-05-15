'This is disappointing to see': Vancouver Canucks jerseys on public art set on fire

Photo: Alanna Kelly/V.I.A. A jersey on the A-maze-ing Laughter sculpture that was set on fire.

Vancouver police are looking for the person who recently decided to take a flame to Canucks jerseys.

In celebration of the Canucks making it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the well known public art piece A-maze-ing Laughter (commonly known as the laughing men sculptures) was dressed in the blue, green and white attire.

They've been a popular through early May with many people posing with them for photos.

However, all of the jerseys have been burnt after someone set them on fire, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). Some of the jerseys were more damaged than others.

“This is disappointing to see, especially when everyone is coming together to cheer on the Canucks and enjoy a positive playoff run,” says Sgt. Steve Addison in a social media statement.

The VPD is investigating the act of vandalism at the intersection of Davie and Denman streets.

Police have not released information on when it happened.

Vancouver Is Awesome has reached out to the VPD for more information.