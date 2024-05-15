Cariboo Regional District strike expands to libraries in Quesnel, 100 Mile House

Photo: Cariboo Regional District

There is no end in sight after striking unionized employees of the Cariboo Regional District rejected an offer from their employer.

The BC General and Service Employees Union, which represents the CRD’s unionized employees, served the regional district with a 72-hour notice last week.

In a news release, the CRD said the BCGEU has now expanded its picket lines from Williams Lake to include Cariboo Regional District libraries and offices in Quesnel and 100 Mile House.

The move comes after BCGEU employees voted against the district’s last offer vote. The offer included an 11 per cent wage increase over three years — five per cent the first year and three per cent the next two years.

The offer also included changes to provisions that had previously been agreed upon at the bargaining table.

The CRD said the last offer vote put the decision directly to unionized employees. All other offers will go to BCGEU’s bargaining committee until a final agreement is put to membership ratification.

“We are disappointed with the result, but now we also know that our employees had a chance to accept or reject the most recent offer on the floor,” said CAO Murray Daly.

“Obviously this vote didn’t go the way we hoped it would, and we will need to wait and see what BCGEU will do with this result. We will continue advocating for taxpayers in negotiating a fair deal that provides certainty on the cost of our services going forward.”

The CRD said there is no definite timeline for when BCGEU’s strike action will cease, but said the union may choose to start “disruptive job action” as part of the bargaining process.

“At the time of release, BCGEU has not communicated with the CRD about the Union’s willingness to return to the bargaining table or engage in further job action, and no revised contract offers have been made by the CRD,” the CRD said.

Libraries in the regional district remain closed to the public in anticipation of a walk out.

“This is being done to protect the health and safety of library staff, particularly for rural branch libraries where site security cannot be assured during a walk-out,” the CRD said.

Rural branch libraries throughout the Cariboo and Chilcotin are continuing to operate a curbside pickup program for patrons.

Library staff with regularly scheduled shifts are being assigned to other duties within their job descriptions.