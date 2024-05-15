Campbell River RCMP investigating reports of youths shooting people with water gel blasters or air soft guns

Photo: RCMP

They may not be real guns, but they are causing real concerns.

Campbell River RCMP report there have been incidents over the past few weeks of teenagers in vehicles shooting water gel blasters or air soft guns at pedestrians.

Const. Maury Tyre said while it may seem like a harmless prank to some, it is a criminal offence. The driver of the vehicle and the shooter of the blaster or air soft gun could both be considered committing assault with a weapon.

Campbell River RCMP have responded to individuals who have been struck in the face and neck. In one instance, only a pair of sunglasses prevented the victim from being hit in the eye.

“Realistically, the young people carrying out these shootings think they are just having a bit of fun. However, there is a very real chance of injury even with the water pellets or plastic bb pellets that these guns shoot. Simply put, if it can hurt you, even in a minor fashion, its just not okay, and the police will address it accordingly,” Tyre said.

“As well as sanctions under the Criminal Code, the driver of the vehicle could also face sanctions under the Motor Vehicle Act for various driving offences which could end up triggering a licence suspension for many 'N' drivers.

The Campbell River RCMP are asking that anyone with information regarding the offences contact the local detachment at 250-286-6221.