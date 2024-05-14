Truax Creek Wildfire sees little growth as crews continue to work the blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire service says a wildfire about 50 kilometres northwest of Lillooet has seen little growth as its crews continue to tackle the blaze.

The Truax Creek Wildfire, approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Gold Bridge, is now listed at 183 hectares in size based on an aerial track taken yesterday.

BCWS fire information officer Nicole Bonnett said the fire saw no growth overnight.

“Last night, recoveries were a lot better and the fire had no growth. And then this morning, and even yesterday morning, fire activity was really minimal,” she said.

The fire was discovered Sunday evening at 50 hectares and quickly grew to an estimated 150 hectares the following day. Bonnett said the fire primarily saw growth on Sunday and Sunday evening thanks to weather conditions.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District issued an evacuation alert Monday morning for the south side of Carpenter Lake due to the blaze.

“The growth that we have seen has not been along that western flank,” Bonnett said.

“It’s largely occurring upslope, so away from the lake and away from any of the properties.”

Currently there are 22 BCWS firefighters, two field staff, four helicopters and a structure protection specialist assigned to the fire.

BCWS said air tankers were called to the fire but were unable to action their objectives due to low visibility. Bonnett said the aerial craft are still waiting for visibility to improve Tuesday.

“Right now the four helicopters that we have designed are bucketing in a cycle,” she said.

“So the work that those four helicopters are doing collectively is the aircraft that we need for the aerial objectives at this point in time.”

Bonnett said the fire has been showing rank two — a low vigour surface fire — for the better part of the day. But fire activity could pick up if cloud cover is lost during the day.

Bonnett said crews are continuing to extending a fuel free zone and hose line for water delivery along its western flank.

“Obviously it's burning in steep terrain so they're finding the safe places to work and looking for opportunities to get heavy equipment out there,” she said.

“They're continuing to make good progress and as long as the fire activity stays reduced, more minimal, it lets them make better progress.”

The fire is believed to have been human caused.