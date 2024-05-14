BC NDP tops latest poll with BC Conservatives a close second

Photo: Abacus

A new poll published Tuesday suggests the BC NDP are on track to win another election, but the surging BC Conservatives are not far behind in voter intention.

The Abacus Data survey reports the BC NDP has the support of 40% of committed voters, a four-point drop from November. The BC Conservatives are second with 34%, up eight while the official opposition BC United is at 13%, down four. The BC Greens are at 10%, up one from the earlier survey.

Regionally, the BC NDP is ahead by six-points in Metro Vancouver, by 15-points on Vancouver Island, and statistically tied with the BC Conservatives in the Interior and North.

Because of possible vote-splitting on the right, the poll results would likely convert to another majority government for the BC NDP.

That’s despite 47% of poll respondents saying they definitely want a change in government.

The poll shows the BC NDP ahead by 15 points among those aged 45 and over, tied with the BC Conservatives among those aged 30 to 44, and trailing the BC Conservatives by seven among those under 30.

The BC Conservatives have been surging in the polls recently, putting BC United at risk of a political wipeout.

The next provincial election will be held on or before October 19, 2024.

The full Abacus poll results are here.