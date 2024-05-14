Chase, B.C. man facing investment fraud charge for alleged activities over years in Bridesville

Photo: File photo

A Chase, B.C. man has been charged with criminal fraud and will appear in court later this month.

Gordon Bruce Balneaves Fuller, 82, was arrested on April 29 and charged with a single count of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Branch of the B.C. Securities Commission, with assistance from Chase RCMP.

The charges, according to a press release from the securities commission, are in connection to "investment-related misconduct that allegedly took place between 2017 and 2020 in, or near, Bridesville." No further details about the alleged crimes has been provided at this time.

Fuller is due to make his first appearance May 29 in Penticton Provincial Court.