Eby credits firefighters for 'holding' fast-moving blaze overnight near Fort Nelson

Photo: The Canadian Press The wildfire forcing thousands to evacuate from a northeast British Columbia town has doubled again in size as the blaze grows merely a few kilometres west of city limits. The Aurora Borealis shines overhead of a B.C. Conservation Officer Service vehicle near the junction of highways 97 and 77, as a wildfire burns in the background near Fort Nelson, B.C., in a Saturday, May 11, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship,

UPDATE: 9:16 a.m.

Firefighters managed to hold off a fast-moving wildfire overnight and protect the community of Fort Nelson, but the threat is far from over.

That’s what B.C. Premier David Eby said Tuesday morning, updating reporters on the status of the Parker Lake wildfire, which covers 84 square kilometres near Fort Nelson in northern B.C.

“Overnight, our wildfire team managed to hold the fire and ensure no structural loss overnight, which means no homes lost, which is very positive news,” he said.

“The situation is still very fluid and very dependant on weather over the next 24 hours.”

Eby said crews worked through the night to protect the community.

“We are doing all we can to respond to fight that fire, including crews working through the night,” he said. “And we will continue to do what is necessary to protect their homes.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:42 a.m.

More and more evacuation orders are being issued in northeastern British Columbia due to wildfires.

The latest came late Monday night, when the Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation order affecting residents around Doig River 206.

It's a small community about 60 kilometres northeast of Fort St. John.

The regional district says people should be grabbing what they needing and going to an evacuation centre in Fort St. John, where help is waiting.

This comes as pressure to get residents affecting by wildfires in the area increases, so much so that in Fort Nelson, the mayor of the area says they've been calling holdouts directly.

Forecasts called for winds late Monday into Tuesday to blow the Parker Lake wildfire toward Fort Nelson — a risk that has triggered the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation to expand mandatory evacuation orders to a wider swath of northeastern B.C.

As of early Tuesday morning, the fire had swelled to over 84 square kilometres, marking significant growth from Monday morning.

Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser says the municipality's emergency operations centre called as many people as they had phone numbers for, and managed to convince some of the people who've remained to leave.

Fraser says he suspects about 50 of what he calls "civilians" are still in Fort Nelson, a community of about 4,700 people, but he says there's plenty of other essential and critical staff still in town.

"This is really going to be weather dependent, and so far the weather has been holding with us," Fraser said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday evening, where he explained that winds Sunday night kept the flames from moving any closer into town.

He also said the electricity and water remain on in Fort Nelson, noting that power is of particular concern for evacuees who are worried about their homes.

One drawback of evacuating non-essential people, he said, was that it was becoming challenging for essential staff such as firefighters to get food.

The blaze is one of several burning across the West from Manitoba to B.C.

Elsewhere, a fire in the northwestern part of Manitoba is singeing the community of Cranberry Portage and has forced about 550 residents from their homes, while a fire that's prompted an evacuation alert in Fort McMurray, Alta., appears to be holding about 16 kilometres southeast of the city.

Alberta Wildfire says the blaze that has had 68,000 people in Fort McMurray on notice to be ready to leave at a moment's notice since Friday grew yesterday when the sun came out and the humidity dissipated during the afternoon. Shifting winds also contributed to the growth "in multiple directions," the agency said.

It said on Tuesday, winds are expected from the northwest at 10-15 km/h, shifting to the northeast later in the day, with a high of 19 C.

Another 14-square-kilometre blaze near the hamlet of Teepee Creek in northwestern Alberta was facing extreme wildfire conditions, with gusty winds and no precipitation in the forecast.

Manitoba's wildfire director says in the 40 years he's been working with wildfires, he's never seen one move like the blaze threatening Carberry Portage.

Earl Simmons said the fire was started by lightning and boosted by very dry conditions and strong winds on Saturday, and was growing two kilometres an hour on the head, or the front of the fire.

But with reduced winds, the size of the fire has been holding at more than 300 square kilometres and it has not encroached further toward Cranberry Portage.

— The Canadian Press