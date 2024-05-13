Some people stay as blaze with 'extreme fire behaviour' singes Fort Nelson, B.C.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C. in this 2023 handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service *

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

Duane Loe lives just three kilometres south of Fort Nelson, B.C., where most of the 4,700 people have fled from a fast-approaching wildfire. But Loe isn't leaving.

He has decided to stay put with a group of about a dozen other residents who have firefighting experience and plan to protect their homes and property.

The forecasts have called for westerly winds to push the Parker Lake blaze in their direction.

"We are safe," Loe said on Monday as the government urged all remaining residents to leave. "We understand that there (are) evacuation orders, but they can't force you out. So, we are here to protect our property, our homes, the livestock and the land. That's why we're staying."

The response comes after B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said that a small, unspecified number of residents won't leave the Fort Nelson area in the face of a wildfire that grew to 53 square kilometres in size by Monday.

Forecasts say westerly winds late Monday into Tuesday are expected to blow the fire toward Fort Nelson — a risk that has triggered the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation to expand mandatory evacuation orders to a wider swath of northeastern B.C.

Ma said residents in the evacuation zone need to leave immediately for their own safety.

"It is an incredibly, incredibly difficult thing to leave your home when you are asked to evacuate due to wildfire, due to flood, due to any emergency reason," Ma said.

"I completely understand how this kind of stressful situation would cause people to wonder whether or not they want to stay," she said. "We are talking about people's entire lives in some of these homes."

Loe, who has lived in the Fort Nelson area since 1960, said he believes about 50 people remain in the community along with several others in rural properties, with many prepared with rigs, pumps and other equipment to fight the fire if it does approach their properties.

Loe said those who stayed are watching over other people's cattle that they left behind. They're also looking after grocery stores full of food.

"We're just hoping for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. We're just hoping for the wind to change to the east, to blow the other way from the town, and that's all, we're praying. It's in God's hands right now."

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.

Firefighters in British Columbia are battling "extreme fire behaviour" in the northeastern part of the province as a growing out-of-control blaze burns a few kilometres from Fort Nelson, B.C.

Cliff Chapman, BC Wildfire's director of operations, says calmer winds overnight and into today prevented the Parker Lake wildfire from spreading into the town, although it has now grown to 53 square kilometres in size.

Chapman says winds are forecasted to pick up again today, and crews are using helicopters and bulldozers to fight the wildfire, while most groundcrews focus on protecting structures.

Evacuation orders by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and the Fort Nelson First Nation have been expanded to a wide swath of northeastern B.C., and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says about 4,700 people have been ordered to leave since Friday.

Ma says highways 97 and 77 north of Fort Nelson are also closed, and the small number of people who have not yet evacuated are urged to leave immediately in the face of the approaching wildfire.

The blaze is one of several burning across the West from Manitoba to B.C., while smoke from the fires has prompted special air quality statements in the northern half of Alberta and part of Saskatchewan.

ORIGINAL 5:50 a.m.

A fire behaviour specialist with the B.C. Wildfire Service says an intense wildfire could hit Fort Nelson this morning, based on forecasts that have been calling for strong winds that have been fuelling the out-of-control blaze to continue throughout the day.

Ben Boghean said in a video posted to social media Sunday night that the extreme fire behaviour, made worse by years of drought and a below-normal snowpack this past winter, could end up threatening the crews that have been fighting the Parker Lake wildfire.

Rob Fraser, mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality based in Fort Nelson, said yesterday that fire crews and emergency workers are preparing a "last stand" if the fire advances into the town itself.

The wildfire threatening Fort Nelson continues to grow, with the most recent update late Sunday night indicating it had swelled to nearly 53 square kilometres.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the blaze is currently burning just two kilometres northwest of Fort Nelson, which has already seen about 3,500 people evacuate after an order to leave was issued Friday.

Fraser urged anyone who defied the order to leave immediately, warning local resources like water pressure and electricity may diminish or stop outright for public use since much of the supply will be directed to support firefighters trying to suppress the wildfire.

The province's minister of emergency management Bowinn Ma said Sunday night to supplement limited accommodations for evacuees, the province is setting up an additional space with 200 rooms in Sunset Prairie, a community 440 kilometres south of Fort Nelson.

The blaze is one of several out-of-control wildfires in Western Canada threatening nearby communities in provinces such as Alberta and Manitoba.

"The wind is going to be sustained and it is going to push the fire towards the community," BC Wildfire's director of operations, Cliff Chapman, warned in Sunday night's update video about the fire threatening Fort Nelson.

"Escape routes may be compromised and visibility will be poor as the fire continues to grow."

Fires are also burning near Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie in Alberta, while officials in Manitoba have evacuated about 500 people from the community of Cranberry Portage some 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northeastern Alberta has maintained an alert for Fort McMurray residents to be ready to evacuate on short notice, as the fire 16 kilometres to the southwest has reached 55 square kilometres in size.

Smoke from the fires have prompted air-quality alerts spanning from B.C. to Manitoba.

Despite the warnings for people in Fort McMurray to be ready to flee at a moment's notice, schools there are still open Monday.

Both the public and Catholic school divisions in Fort McMurray say they continue to monitor the situation, and that they understand some parents may not want to send their kids to school right now.

Both school divisions say that provincial achievement tests that were scheduled for this week are being postponed.