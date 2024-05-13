SLRD issues evacuation alert as wildfire west of Lillooet balloons in size

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Truax Creek wildfire is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Gold Bridge.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has issued an evacuation alert as a wildfire northwest of Lillooet balloons to about 150 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service responded Sunday to the out of control Truax Creek Wildfire, located around 12 kilometres northeast of Gold Bridge.

The SLRD issued an evacuation alert Monday morning for the south side of Carpenter Lake due to the blaze.

Olive Norris-Leite, BCWS fire information officer, said the wildfire was showing rank two behaviour — a low vigour surface fire — as of Monday morning, and no update has been received since then on the fire's activity.

"The 150 hectares is just an estimate at this time, as we're still waiting for the track of the fire perimeter to come through," Norris-Leite said.

Currently, there are 22 firefighters, two field staff, fire origin and cause personnel, and three helicopters deployed to the wildfire.

"We did request air tankers today and they did try to attend, but due to visibility they were unable to safely action their objectives," Norris-Leite said.

"We'll have operations and field staff continually assessing. If visibility does improve, we'll be able to have those air tankers come back out and hopefully have some actionable objectives."

She said a structure protection specialist has also been deployed to "proactively assess" the area.

BCWS personnel on the fire line are currently working on the fire's west flank, the flank closest to a nearby property.

"At the moment, they're creating a fuel free [line] and just trying to put in the hose lay to be able to have the water delivery system around the perimeter on that side of the fire," Norris-Leite said.

The fire is currently believed to be human caused.

ORIGINAL 5:39 a.m.

A new out of control wildfire has flared up west of Lillooet.

The BC Wildfire Service responded Sunday evening to the Truax Creek Wildfire, located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Gold Bridge.

The fire was discovered around 4:45 p.m. and was estimated at 50 hectares in size. It was showing rank 3-4 fire behaviour with moderate to highly vigorous surface fire and some torching.

BCWS personnel where onsite late into Sunday evening. The wildfire was expected to remain active and visible overnight.

At this point, BCWS says the Truax Creek wildfire is suspected to be human caused.