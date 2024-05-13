New wildfire burning west of Lillooet

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Truax Creek wildfire is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Gold Bridge.

A new out of control wildfire has flared up west of Lillooet.

The BC Wildfire Service responded Sunday evening to the Truax Creek Wildfire, located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Gold Bridge.

The fire was discovered around 4:45 p.m. and was estimated at 50 hectares in size. It was showing rank 3-4 fire behaviour with moderate to highly vigorous surface fire and some torching.

BCWS personnel where onsite late into Sunday evening. The wildfire was expected to remain active and visible overnight.

At this point, BCWS says the Truax Creek wildfire is suspected to be human caused.