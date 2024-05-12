Highway 1 through Rogers Pass closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation work

Photo: DriveBC Rogers Pass Sunday afternoon.

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass is closed Sunday afternoon as crews conduct avalanche mitigation work in the area.

The planned closure of a 26-kilometre stretch of the mountain highway is expected to continue through to 6 p.m.

The highway is periodically closed through the winter and spring so avalanches can be triggered using 105-mm Howitzer guns. This prevents avalanches from falling across the highway when it's in use.

As temperatures warm significantly across the province this weekend, the risk of avalanches in places that still have snow has increased. Last week, Avalanche Canada warned backcountry users to stay clear of avalanche terrain during the warm weather.