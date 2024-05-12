Wildfire now 3.5 km from Fort Nelson, after full evacuation

Photo: BC Emergency Health Services The Parker Lake wildfire from above Friday night.

The Parker Lake wildfire is burning approximately 3.5 kilometres west of Fort Nelson, after the entire municipality was evacuated Friday.

In a Saturday night update, the BC Wildfire Service said the large wildfire, now estimated at 1,696 hectares in size, showed “significantly reduced fire behaviour” Saturday compared to the day prior, due to “reduced wind speeds, cooler temperatures and lingering smoke in the area.”

BC Wildfire Service firefighters worked alongside heavy equipment Saturday to begin working to construct containment lines, taking advantage of the reduced fire activity.

“On the southeast flank, heavy equipment completed a containment line from the Muskwa to the road junction of the Alaska highway and the old Alaska highway,” the BCWS said. “Heavy equipment crews will begin contingency line construction southeast of Fort Nelson tomorrow, May 12.”

The fire was first discovered Friday afternoon, but strong winds caused the fire to grow rapidly, as it exhibited “extreme fire behaviour.” Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser said Saturday the fire was started after a tree was blown down by strong winds onto a power line.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday night, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations issued a widespread evacuation order for the area, and the 3,500 residents of Fort Nelson were told to head south to Fort St. John.

“BCWS crews and support staff continue to be fully engaged in structure protection operations with the Northern Rockies Municipal Fire Department,” the fire service posted Friday night.

“A structure protection contingency and the Northern Rockies Municipal Fire Department will remain on site overnight on May 11 to continue installing and running structure protection apparatus.”

The fire has also forced the closure of the Alaska Highway north of Fort Nelson.