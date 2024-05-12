Parker Lake fire grows to 2,483 ha., burning 3.5 km from Fort Nelson

Photo: BC Emergency Health Services The Parker Lake wildfire from above Friday night.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The risks the Parker Lake wildfire poses to Fort Nelson have “escalated to a greater level,” according to the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

In a Sunday morning update, the BC Wildfire Service says winds are expected to gust upwards of 15 km/h today, but windier conditions are expected to return to the area Monday.

“Winds will be much lighter (compared to Friday May 10) but still remain gusty at times,” the BCWS says. “On May 14 and 15, an upper trough will bring more widespread unsettled conditions to B.C.”

The massive fire burning west of Fort Nelson is now estimated at 2,483 hectares in size, although it's still about 3.5 kilometres from the municipality. Due to decreased wind speeds, the fire showed reduced behaviour Saturday and had minimal growth overnight.

Despite the relative reprieve over the past 24 hours, fire behaviour is expected to pick up in the near future.

“The incoming weather system is bringing strong winds from the west which has the real potential to significantly increase the size of the fires over the next 48 hours,” the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality posted to Facebook Saturday night.

“We understand that the decision to evacuate is disruptive and unsettling, but tomorrow, May 12, 2024 at noon will be the last opportunity for residents to receive evacuation assistance as the Emergency Operations Centre is relocating south of the community and our ability to communicate with residents will be disrupted.

“At this time, all residents who are currently remaining within the community are strongly urged to reconsider and evacuate immediately. You are our friends, family and neighbours. Please stay safe.”

Fire crews worked through Saturday night installing structure protection equipment in the Fort Nelson area. Today, crews continue to fight the large blaze.

“Personnel continue to action dense pockets of fuel around identified values and are adjusting tactics as spot fires occur, in order to redirect operation and respond,” the BCWS says.

“Structure protection personnel are continuing structure protection work along the Old Alaska Highway from Valley View Road headed in the southeast direction. Personnel are beginning to construct a structure defence plan for the Old Alaska Highway community.”

Currently, there are 70 BCWS firefighters working on the fire, along with 16 helicopters, 17 pieces of heavy equipment and structure protection personnel, along with crews from the Northern Rockies Municipal Fire Department.

ORIGINAL: 8 a.m.

The Parker Lake wildfire is burning approximately 3.5 kilometres west of Fort Nelson, after the entire municipality was evacuated Friday.

In a Saturday night update, the BC Wildfire Service said the large wildfire, now estimated at 1,696 hectares in size, showed “significantly reduced fire behaviour” Saturday compared to the day prior, due to “reduced wind speeds, cooler temperatures and lingering smoke in the area.”

BC Wildfire Service firefighters worked alongside heavy equipment Saturday to begin working to construct containment lines, taking advantage of the reduced fire activity.

“On the southeast flank, heavy equipment completed a containment line from the Muskwa to the road junction of the Alaska highway and the old Alaska highway,” the BCWS said. “Heavy equipment crews will begin contingency line construction southeast of Fort Nelson tomorrow, May 12.”

The fire was first discovered Friday afternoon, but strong winds caused the fire to grow rapidly, as it exhibited “extreme fire behaviour.” Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser said Saturday the fire was started after a tree was blown down by strong winds onto a power line.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday night, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations issued a widespread evacuation order for the area, and the 3,500 residents of Fort Nelson were told to head south to Fort St. John.

“BCWS crews and support staff continue to be fully engaged in structure protection operations with the Northern Rockies Municipal Fire Department,” the fire service posted Friday night.

“A structure protection contingency and the Northern Rockies Municipal Fire Department will remain on site overnight on May 11 to continue installing and running structure protection apparatus.”

The fire has also forced the closure of the Alaska Highway north of Fort Nelson.