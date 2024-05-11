Police have made another arrest on the high-profile murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Photo: RCMP

Another arrest has been made in connection to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

This makes the fourth arrest by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in the high-profile homicide.

On June 18, 2023, Surrey RCMP responded to a shooting at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey.

Responding officers found 45-year-old Nijjar inside a vehicle suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely with numerous partner agencies across Canada, as far east as Ontario.

On May 3, 2024, IHIT investigators, with assistance of the BC and Alberta RCMP, and the Edmonton Police Service, arrested 22-year-old Karan Brar, 22-year-old Kamalpreet Singh, and 28-year-old Karanpreet Singh for the murder of Nijjar.

All three individuals are Indian nationals living in Edmonton, and have been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

IHIT announced they arrested 22-year-old Amandeep Singh, for his role in the murder on Saturday.

Amandeep Singh was already in custody for unrelated firearms charges out of Peel Regional Police. IHIT pursued the evidence and gained sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Amandeep Singh with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Amandeep Singh is an Indian national and resided in Brampton, Surrey and Abbotsford.

“This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” said Supt. Mandeep Mooker, officer in charge of IHIT.